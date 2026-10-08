A half-empty tin of paint can be enough to give a room a new look. Before buying another colour, check what is already in the shed and choose a project that suits both the amount and type of paint you have.

Refresh a piece of furniture. A side table, chair or small shelf can make good use of a modest leftover quantity. Check that the paint is suitable for the surface and prepare it according to the product directions. Dulux advises cleaning surfaces and removing loose or flaking paint before applying a suitable primer.

Give smaller objects a matching finish. Picture frames, display shelves and decorative items offer room to try a colour without committing to an entire wall. Painting several pieces in the same shade can tie them together, even if they started out as mismatched finds. Check the paint label first: a wall paint may be unsuitable for an outdoor planter or a surface that gets frequent handling.

Make a feature from a small amount. Instead of painting a whole room, use painter’s tape to mark out stripes, blocks or geometric shapes on one wall. A leftover colour can also highlight a narrow alcove or the area behind a shelf. Test the shade in the room and check that you have enough paint to finish every coat before starting.

Keep usable paint in its original tin with the lid firmly closed, and label it with the room or project for future touch-ups. If it can no longer be used, do not pour it down a drain or put liquid paint in a household bin. The NSW Environment Protection Authority says households can take unwanted paint to a Community Recycling Centre or a Household Chemical CleanOut event. Paintback also offers free drop-off at participating locations; paint must be in its original container and unmixed.