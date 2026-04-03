People considering apartment living are being urged to look beyond location and sale price, with experts pointing out that ongoing costs, rules and governance often affect long-term satisfaction.

Elegant common areas, modern security systems and high-quality construction continue to make apartment living an appealing option, particularly in areas where affordability pressures are pushing more buyers toward units.

However, industry bodies and consumer advocates say prospective buyers should do thorough due diligence before committing.

Apartment fees, often referred to as strata levies, are a key consideration. These regular payments cover day-to-day maintenance such as cleaning, gardening and minor repairs, as well as contributions to a sinking fund for major works like roof replacements or lift upgrades.

According to NSW Fair Trading, unexpectedly high or poorly managed levies can place financial strain on owners, particularly if large special levies are introduced to cover urgent repairs.

On the other hand, some apartment owners enjoy the relative predictability of paying strata fees regularly, ready for "rainy day" repairs.

Rules and regulations are another important factor. Living in a strata scheme means complying with by-laws designed to ensure residents can share spaces harmoniously. These can include restrictions on pets, noise, renovations and even the use of balconies. Buyers are encouraged to review by-laws carefully before purchase to avoid disputes or lifestyle limitations.

The role of the owners' corporation – sometimes called the strata committee – is also critical. When you buy into an apartment, you become part of a collective responsible for decision-making about the building. NSW Fair Trading advises prospective buyers to review strata records, meeting minutes and financial statements to assess how well the building is managed and whether there are any ongoing disputes or planned major expenses.

Property experts say engaging a qualified real estate agent and, where possible, a solicitor or conveyancer experienced in strata law can help buyers navigate the process.

With apartments making up a growing share of housing across NSW, understanding these factors can help buyers avoid costly surprises and make more informed decisions.