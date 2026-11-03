Grandparents play an important role in Australian family life, providing emotional support, practical assistance and childcare. However, differences in parenting styles and expectations can sometimes create tension between generations.

Research published by the Australian Institute of Family Studies found almost 32 per cent of parents with preschool-aged children had relied on grandparents for childcare during the previous week.

Maintaining positive relationships between adult family members can benefit everyone, particularly children. Here are three ways to encourage harmony.

1. Communicate openly

Clear communication helps prevent misunderstandings about family rules, discipline, routines and privacy.

The Australian Government-supported Raising Children Network recommends discussing expectations when everyone is calm, listening carefully and explaining concerns without criticism.

Parents should communicate their boundaries respectfully, while grandparents should feel comfortable explaining what assistance they can realistically provide.

2. Respect individual roles

Grandparents bring valuable experience and knowledge, but parents generally remain responsible for decisions about their children's upbringing.

The Raising Children Network encourages grandparents to respect parenting choices and wait until advice is requested, rather than offering unsolicited suggestions.

Agreeing on childcare responsibilities and household expectations can also help avoid confusion.

3. Practise patience and understanding

Parenting approaches change between generations, particularly regarding discipline, technology and children's independence.

Relationships Australia has highlighted the importance of choosing which disagreements warrant attention.

Small differences need not become major conflicts, particularly when everyone remains focused on children's wellbeing.

With mutual respect, clear boundaries and a willingness to compromise, parents and grandparents can develop stronger relationships that benefit the entire family.