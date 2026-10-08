One of the unique services Wattle Cleaning offers the local community is keeping pest birds away from your home-based renewable energy infrastructure!

One introduced species in particular can play havoc with your water heating running efficiently, says Tameka Bryon, who co-owns Wattle with her husband, Judah.

“With pigeons a massive problem in Dubbo, solar panel netting is one of the services we offer, and we had an introduction to a company that provides a stainless-steel mesh coated in PVC [synthetic plastic],” Ms Bryon says.

“We clean the solar panels and put the mesh on with a type of zip-tie arrangement. This helps keep pigeons from nesting under your panels, where they can be a huge issue,” she adds.

Having relocated their comprehensive gutter and solar panel cleaning services to the Orana after years working in western Sydney, Ms Bryon says Dubbo homeowners certainly take good care of their properties.

“Definitely, they’re way more likely to call you up for any issues that need addressing. It’s more of a ‘care factor’.

“Here they’re more owner-occupiers; in Sydney, it’s mostly rentals, so there is less interest in maintaining the property,” Ms Bryon says.

Wattle covers not just Dubbo but also an area out to Wellington, Gilgandra, Narromine, and everywhere in between, and Ms Bryon says spring onwards is the perfect time to have your gutters looked at for leaf matter and debris.

“Especially after winter and the windy weather in August, a lot of people now are seeing grass sprouting in their gutters. The conditions are perfect for that.

“As well as the potential for water affecting your walls, but particularly if you live out of town, that’s so important as you’re relying on rainwater for everything,” Ms Bryon says.

She argues that, rather than clambering up a light aluminium ladder to check for yourself, it’s always best to bring in the professionals for any gutter or roof issues involving work at heights.

“Absolutely, like for insurance purposes, if you damage or fall through a roof, your insurer may not pay. There’s also the danger to yourself – you can be seriously injured in a fall from a ladder.

“Also, if you don’t clean your gutters and your house gets flooded, the insurer may say that this is general wear and tear based on how you maintain your home,” Ms Bryon explains.

For peace of mind and practical protection of your property, she says bringing in the best in the business is the prudent policy.

“Depending on where you live and how close trees are to your place, you should have your gutters inspected every six months, 12 months or even 18 months,” Ms Bryon says.

“If there are issues with insurance companies, our dated invoices and photos of the work we have done are perfect proof of the care you’ve taken with your property,” she concludes.

For more information, call Wattle Cleaning on 0494 646 268 or visit wattlecleaning.com.