Dog owners are being encouraged to take extra precautions this winter, with animal welfare groups reminding that colder temperatures can pose health risks for pets.

While parts of the country experience milder winters than the northern hemisphere, authorities including the RSPCA Australia say exposure, cold stress and hidden seasonal hazards can still impact dogs, particularly in inland and regional areas where overnight temperatures can drop sharply.

Experts advise owners to consider their dog’s breed, age and health before heading outdoors. A young, thick-coated breed such as a Samoyed may tolerate cold conditions, but older dogs, smaller breeds and those with underlying health issues are far more vulnerable. In these cases, limiting time outside and ensuring access to warm, dry shelter is important.

Short-haired dogs may also require protective clothing during walks. Veterinarians recommend monitoring pets for signs of discomfort, including shivering, lethargy or reluctance to move, which can indicate the onset of hypothermia.

Winter also brings increased exposure to toxic substances. The Australian Veterinary Association warns that chemicals such as antifreeze can be lethal if ingested, even in small amounts. While less common in Australia than in colder climates, similar risks can arise from household products and automotive fluids. Owners are encouraged to wash dogs’ paws after walks and keep hazardous substances securely stored.

Seemingly harmless objects can also pose dangers. Dogs that lick cold metal surfaces, such as fences or poles, risk injury if their tongues stick, particularly in frosty inland regions.

Beyond physical safety, maintaining a dog’s mental and physical activity remains important during winter. Shorter days and poor weather can limit outdoor exercise, so experts recommend indoor play, enrichment toys and regular interaction to prevent boredom and behavioural issues.

A few simple precautions can ensure pets remain healthy and comfortable through the colder months, allowing owners and their dogs to enjoy winter safely.