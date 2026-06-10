Homeowners planning to sell this winter are being urged not to let cold weather and shorter days diminish their property's street appeal, with real estate experts saying first impressions can have a significant impact on buyer interest and sale prices.

While winter is sometimes a quieter period for property sales, industry professionals say a well-presented home can stand out in a market where buyers often have fewer properties to inspect.

A fresh coat of paint on the front door is one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to improve a home's appearance. A clean, well-maintained entrance helps create a welcoming first impression and can make a property more memorable to prospective buyers.

Updating house numbers, letterboxes and other exterior fixtures can also improve presentation. Rusted fittings, faded numbers and worn-out hardware can suggest a lack of maintenance, while modern replacements can give a property a more polished look.

Outdoor lighting becomes especially important during winter, when daylight hours are shorter and inspections often take place in overcast conditions. Well-positioned lighting around entryways, pathways and verandahs can improve both safety and visual appeal.

Landscaping remains another key factor. While many gardens lose colour during winter, evergreen plants, flowering shrubs and seasonal garden beds can help maintain an attractive streetscape. The government's YourHome program notes that well-planned landscaping can enhance both a property's appearance and energy efficiency by providing shelter from cold winds.

Safety is also a major consideration. Homeowners are encouraged to clear leaves from paths and gutters, repair uneven paving and ensure walkways remain free of hazards. Buyers often form opinions about a home's overall condition before they even step through the front door.

The Real Estate Institute of Australia has said that presentation remains one of the most important factors influencing buyer perception, regardless of the season.

With housing affordability continuing to place pressure on buyers, experts say sellers who invest time in presentation can gain a valuable advantage in attracting attention and securing strong offers during the winter selling season.