Dubbo Pickleball is serving up a fun way for the community to support local breast cancer patients this October, with an ambitious fundraiser aiming to raise $10,000 for Pink Angels.

Dubbo Pickleball organiser Greg King is inviting locals to pick up a paddle and join the Pickleball 500 Fundraiser, running across ten courts from Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 18, with 15-minute games available for just $5.

Greg has set a goal of completing 500 games over the three days, with funds raised donated to Dubbo breast cancer support charity Pink Angels.

The fundraiser coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, providing an opportunity for the community to have some fun, try a relatively new and rapidly growing sport, and help raise awareness of an important local cause.

The sport of pickleball was invented around 25 years ago and has continued to grow in popularity across Australia in recent years.

“Pink Angels are thrilled to be the chosen charity being supported by the Pickleball 500 Games Fundraiser,” Pink Angels president Sue Gavenlock said.

“Greg King has been a great supporter of Pink Angels since he initially brought pickleball to Dubbo quite a few years ago, and actually held a fundraiser for us way back then!

“It is fantastic that this event is being held during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will be a wonderful event for our whole community,” Sue added.

“This is a great opportunity to try Pickleball, have fun and raise awareness and funds for our local charity.”

And what a deserving charity they are! Pink Angels have grown to 55 volunteers who have supported more than 1300 patients and their families over the past 15 years.

The local charity provides practical assistance to more than 100 breast cancer patients each year across Dubbo and surrounding communities, helping with expenses including fuel and grocery vouchers, medical costs, accommodation, housekeeping, yard maintenance, meals and travel.

Pink Angels also provide equipment and supplies, including lymphoedema sleeves, and support patients staying at Macquarie Homestay.

The fundraiser will also feature a Pink Angels’ raffle, tea, coffee, pink cupcakes, Pickleball Social Club barbecue and plenty of opportunities to have a game.

Businesses and community groups are encouraged to get involved through sponsorship, while locals can challenge a colleague, friend or business to take part. For more information, contact Greg King on 0411 265 485 or email dubbowspickleball@gmail.com.