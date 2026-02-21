Dubbo-based registered breast cancer charity Pink Angels Inc has spread its wings and headed west through a new outreach program to connect directly with patients in remote areas of the region.

Last December, Pink Angels’ president Sue Gavenlock and committee members Pam Urquhart, Margo Green and Chris Robinson travelled to Bourke and Cobar to visit patients and their families.

They delivered Christmas hampers and spread awareness of breast cancer in those communities, as well as in Trangie and Nyngan.

“We were greeted and welcomed enthusiastically by townspeople wherever we went,” Sue told Dubbo Photo News.

“It was so heart-warming and rewarding to visit these wonderful towns in our more remote areas and spread some Christmas cheer and significantly raise awareness of breast cancer and our Pink Angels’ charity,” she added.

“Best of all though was meeting and connecting with our patients and families and being told that our help really makes a huge difference to their lives during a very difficult time.”

The team also attended meetings with the Rotary Clubs of Bourke and Cobar and met with members of the Nyngan Community Hub.

Sue Gavenlock was also interviewed by Radio 2WEB in Bourke to further spread awareness.

The team made the successful and rewarding trip out west in a vehicle generously supplied by Western Plains Automotive and plans to continue their outreach program next month with planned visits to Coonamble, Walgett and Lightning Ridge.

Through their organisation, the hardworking Pink Angels provide practical care, help and support to female and male patients in Dubbo, Wellington, Narromine, Trangie, Warren, Nyngan, Bourke, Brewarrina, Walgett, Lightning Ridge, Coonamble, Gulargambone, Gilgandra, Coonabarabran, Baradine, Coolah, and all towns in between.

Assistance provided by the 53 dedicated Pink Angel volunteers includes fuel and grocery vouchers, accommodation and travel costs, medical and pharmacy expenses, house and yard care, meals, power and phone bills, and medical devices.

One hundred per cent of all money raised or donated to Pink Angels Inc is directly used to provide this much needed assistance to patients.

The organisation is also shaping up to celebrate its 15th birthday in April, with plans underway to hold several events to celebrate with our community.