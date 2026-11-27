Worthy park cause, has to go on the list…

Ratepayers in one of Dubbo’s fastest-growing family-focused areas are making a compelling case for major upgrades to regenerate the Spears Park play area in west Dubbo.

With the help of Dubbo West Rotary, they recently hosted Mayor Josh Black at an onsite presentation on the work they would like to see carried out in the area.

As the mayor explained to Dubbo Photo News, however, residents may not fully understand how projects at the local government level are approved, funded, and prioritised.

“Say we have an open space that we’d like to do something with, like this park area,” Cr Black said by way of example.

“It’s actually part of a big, long list of projects that are prioritised and funded in a four-year forward budget; a large part of which we could pay for if we had the money,” he added.

With constraints like rate-pegging – restricting council rate rises to annual inflation – and reduced state and federal government grants crimping revenue, even well-run local government areas like Dubbo are falling behind, he revealed.

The result is that council annually has to dip into monies set aside for things like depreciation and forward capital estimates that are strictly for future replacement of ageing infrastructure and equipment.

This means the Spears Park supporters may be waiting a little longer for their new playground equipment, shade cloth, bubblers, and toilet facilities.

“As it stands now, just to balance our budget each year, we have to dip into $8–10 million into our reserves,” Cr Black said.

“I’m really supportive of the what the residents are asking for but, simply put, the process is not as easy as it may appear to be,” he concluded.

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Opposing solar farm and lamenting REZ cost-shifting

Mayor Black revealed council will challenge the proposed Hampton Park Solar Farm, plans for which just went out for public comment by the NSW Government.

“We’ll definitely be putting in a submission opposing it,” Cr Black said.

“This is a lifestyle, hobby farm area with people on 25-acre (10-hectare) blocks, and no one wants it there,” he believes.

Containing a raft of reports, tables, impact statements, studies, and statistics, the Hampton Park plans may be difficult for many locals to scrutinise, particularly within the four-week window to make submissions, the mayor indicated.

“It’s just been put out for display under ‘State Significant Development’. It has nothing to do with council, but I’ll be asking that the submission period needs to longer than only 28 days," Cr Black said.

“There’s thousands of pages in this thing, and I feel there’ll be a lot of locals who’ll want to have their say, and they should have more time to do so,” he added.

Another issue the mayor has relates to the cost the council has to carry for hosting the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), something he intends to make another submission to the State Government about.

“The damage to our infrastructure of bringing the giant trucks in with the wind farm blades is huge. They’re carving up our local roads absolutely, and we should be compensated for that,” Cr Black believes.

“The administration costs to the council of doing reports, submissions, and other paperwork to do with the REZ is also enormous and it ties up so much of our time,” he concluded.

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Phillip's big plans before state poll

Former deputy mayor Cr Phillip Toynton, who will contest the lower house seat of Dubbo for the Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party at the 2027 State Election, recently told Dubbo Photo News he still has a few things he would like to see resolved in the Dubbo local government area (LGA) before the Saturday, March 13 poll.

One issue involves essential services for Stuart Town, and a motion he put up two years ago to explore the possibility of either extending Mumbil’s water supply to Stuart Town, or building a stand-alone facility in Stuart Town, he said.

“I will also be doing a video about the lack of water for the only town in our entire LGA that does not have mains water,” he added.

He believes this is the sort of development that should take priority over projects that, though worthy, do little to advance the quality of life of smaller communities, in his opinion.

“Council was more than happy to potentially sell off underperforming assets to fund a Wiradjuri Tourism Centre, yet appears to have no desire to address core fundamentals like mains potable drinking water.”

These are the issues that council priorities should be focused on in these tough times, he contends. The recent closure of the post office at Eumungerie, which he described as “another devastating blow to for a small village within our patch”, was an example of the slow death of our shrinking communities, he said.

“Small businesses keep villages alive, and they should have the resources necessary to conduct business,” Cr Toynton said.

“We see it time and time again that villages and rural towns are struggling. The lack of mains water is quite possibly the greatest hindrance, and it’s a disgrace that this situation is going on in our LGA in the 21st century,” he concluded.