For almost 50 years, NALAG (National Association for Loss and Grief Inc.) has been supporting people through some of life’s toughest times, offering services free of charge to those struggling to navigate loss and grief.

Now, the community-based not-for-profit is partnering with another renowned local charity to give its Dubbo-based headquarters a long-overdue garden makeover. The Rotary Club of Dubbo Macquarie has dug in to help with an innovative way to help get the community involved.

The “Pledge a Plant” initiative invites community members to pitch in by donating funds for the purchase of plants for the project, which NALAG CEO Trudy Hanson says aims to make the space as welcoming and peaceful as it can be for people who are accessing NALAG services.

“The landscape here is important for those people who are visiting NALAG for support with navigating their loss and grief, so we like to have the place looking and feeling calm and welcoming,” she said.

Through a platform designed by the club, people will be able to pledge amounts ranging from $20 right up to $700. They can do this in memory of a loved one, or as a way of saying “thanks” to NALAG for the service it provides.

Trudy says that with NALAG’s 50-year milestone approaching next year, the garden project offers a meaningful way for people to contribute to a service that has given so much for so long to so many.

According to Rotary Club of Dubbo Macquarie’s president Lorraine Holland, herself a renowned local green-thumb, each pledge is so much more than just a plant.

“It becomes a living tribute, a gesture of gratitude or simply a gentle act of kindness. It’s a donation model with heart,” she said.

The project has already attracted generous support from local organisations like the Golden Oldies Truck Club, and local businesses with strong personal ties to NALAG’s work, including Behn Monley from Dubbo Landscaping who has donated many of the raw materials needed for the project while Ben Pilon from local planning and design company Barnson has contributed his professional expertise to design the entire outdoor space.

Both men bring not just their skill, but deeply personal motivation, a reflection of the far-reaching impact NALAG has had across the region.

Ben Pilon says the project presented an opportunity to “give back”.

“It’s a chance to get involved with creating a meaningful space for people to come to when they need help. Barnson has supported me with the time to do this at no cost.”

Behn Monley, whose family has “been hit hard by grief” has been an enthusiastic supporter of NALAG for many years. He embraced the opportunity for Dubbo Landscaping to support the redevelopment of the garden from the outset and is urging community members to step up and help Rotary and NALAG by pledging a plant.

“We're all going to be touched by grief at one stage, so it's important to support NALAG because you’re probably going experience loss and grief and need help one day as well.”

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How Dubbo Photo News readers can contribute:

• Follow Rotary Club of Dubbo Macquarie on social media or visit https://rotary-club-of-dubbo-macquarie-inc.square.site/

• Contact NALAG on 6882 9222 or visit nalag.org.au/contact