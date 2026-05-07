Birds of a feather definitely flock together, with hundreds of entries already confirmed for the upcoming Dubbo Poultry Club’s Annual Purebred Poultry Auction.

There’ll be plenty of "fowl play" as hundreds of Gallus domesticus (domestic poultry) enthusiasts are expected to descend on the Orana region to view dozens of individual bird varieties at the event on Saturday, May 9, organiser Bradley O’Leary revealed.

“We currently have more than 230 lots entered in the auction coming from all corners of NSW as well as Victoria,” Bradley said.

“The auction is run on site at the Dubbo Showgrounds, but live online bidding on the day is also available,” he added.

An interest that certainly attracts supporters for love, not money, the seventh annual auction is the major fundraiser each year for the local club,

“Vendors are invited to donate lots with all proceeds going to Dubbo Poultry Club.

“Sales commence at 9.30am at the Poultry Pavillion (where else?), with inspections from 8.30am,” Brad explained.

With technology now a key to saving buyers from having to expend valuable fuel in attending the event in-person, Ballimore Auctions website is handling all proceedings.

“A poultry transport operator is also available to deliver lots purchased online, if buyers are unable to attend,” Brad said.

“Food and drink will also be available on the day, as well as cash and electronic funds transfer facilities,” he concluded.