Dubbo mum and former Wests Tigers junior cheerleader, Maddi Osborne, has swapped the pom-poms and dance routines for pipe wrenches and elbow joints in the plumbing trade.

Maddi is now a second-year apprentice and says that the hands on career has “ticked all the boxes”, despite surprising many with her transition from dance studios to a male-dominated trade.

In a touching aside, she revealed that she chose a trade to honour her late father, a powder-coater who died when she was five, and now encourages more young women to consider a career in the trades.

“My dream was always that I would build the houses and he would finish them off, but we never got that opportunity,” Maddi said.

“I knew I wanted a ‘hands-on’ job, but I thought plumbing was just about digging holes in the ground,” she added.

Apprenticed with Level Plumbing, she’s well aware the move from cheerleading to plumbing surprises people, but loves the nature of the work.

“I did do ‘girly-girl’, things but at heart I’ve always been a tomboy,” Maddi revealed.

“Some people do find it hard to believe I’ve gone from cheerleading to plumbing… until I bring out the photos and videos.”

Her life changed, she explained, after she had done a week’s work experience with a plumber when she was 18 and her new career path suddenly opened-up before her.

“I love everything about the job, there’s just so much variety,” she said.

“The boys I work with are so respectful and the job just ticks all my boxes.”

Maddi’s other passion is to develop a more female-friendly line of tradie workwear.

“For guys, showing their ‘plumbers’ crack’ or having their shirt fly up when they’re working on a roof, is no big deal,” she said.

“But females want more feminine workwear they feel comfortable in and there’s not much out there.”

Maddi, who is currently helping build the new South Lake shopping centre, said TAFE NSW had given her the practical skills and knowledge to thrive in her role.

“I love TAFE NSW, it’s such an adult learning environment and the teachers are so experienced as plumbers,” she said.

“I’d say to any female looking for a trade, giving plumbing a go.”

TAFE NSW plumbing teacher Murray Armstrong said that Maddi was one of a growing number of females in plumbing apprenticeships.

“Females seem to have a different mindset from males and have a bit more attention to detail,” Mr Amrstrong said.

“There are so many opportunities to make a difference in a rewarding plumbing career, and our skills-based courses allow students to hit the ground running,” he added.