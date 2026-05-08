Call for surveillance

A recent serious accident involving local youth on an unregistered trail (dirt) bike has seen Council call for the latest in surveillance technology for the region.

April’s Council meeting resolved to request the NSW Police Minister to include the Orana in a current police drone “pilot” scheme aiming to clean up the plague of unregistered trail bikes on our roads, mayor Josh Black told Dubbo Photo News.

“I spoke to some senior police, and there’s a trial underway in Moree at the moment dealing with the problem of people riding unregistered bikes; it’s a BIG problem!” he explained.

“We had a crash recently where two youths on a bike crashed into a car, and one had to be flown to Sydney in a very serious condition,” he added.

Many of the illegal riders, however, are more dangerous than you would expect.

“This is more than just 10–12 year-old kids tearing around on a ‘Pee-Wee’ (child’s motorcycle).

“It’s often adults dealing drugs on stolen bikes and wearing no helmets, which means the police can’t chase them for safety reasons.”

NSW Police have said the drone trial involves units operating from local police stations gathering information that officers on the ground can then act upon.

“The drone goes up and follows the bikes and, once they stop, the police can impound the bike and arrest the rider. This avoids any issues with police pursuits and riders endangering others on the road,” Cr Black said.

Word from the “wild” north-west is that the trial has been an outstanding success and could be expanded to other towns in the region.

“The drones are operated from Sydney but launched in Moree, where a pair of them sit on the police station roof,” Cr Black explained.

“They can fly for about 20 minutes each, so they then swap over and the other one tracks whoever they are after; it’s all about community safety and crime prevention,” he concluded.

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Decade review on Wello-Dubbo amalgamation

Dubbo’s mayor will write to the NSW Minister for Local Government and the Premier requesting the government undertakes a “genuine, independent, and evidence-based review” into the effectiveness of the 2016 Dubbo-Wellington amalgamation.

“Council will also ask the government to make the findings publicly available to inform further policy decisions relating to local government structure in NSW,” the Council resolution stated.

When interviewed earlier in the year about the forced 2016 amalgamation, several councillors said that while the merger had been successful, Dubbo City was in fact subsidising the southern part of the region to a substantial degree.

They all stated, however, there was no appetite for a de-merger of the two areas as is occurring for the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council and the Snowy Valleys Council.

Amalgamating councils was carried out by the last State Coalition government.

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Medicare urgent care clinic called for Dubbo

Dubbo mayor Josh Black will write to the federal government seeking a Medicare “Urgent Care Clinic” for the region.

These centres provide free, walk-in, bulk-billed care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries and are designed to act as an alternative to emergency departments treating conditions like sprains, broken bones, minor infections, and cuts.

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Seed money for community groups

Council recently approved Community Funding Program funds for a number of local groups doing good work in the region. Top of the list was $20,000 to the Australian Kart Championships 2026/2027 event with other recipients including:

• LeaderLife Limited’s Lets GROW Food and Futures: $14,750

• Orana Gujarati Samaj for theGarba Dance Festival: $2720.53

• Educar Foundation for Central West Max Potential: $2650

• Mumbil Parents and Citizens Association for a Stumbil Concert: $1500

• Dubbo Eisteddfod 2026: $15,000

• Dubbo Nepalese Community Australia for the DNCA Teej festival: $3000

• Pathways Together Community Yarning Circle: $4000

• Dubbo Environment Group’s Indian Myna Individual Traps Build: $2310

• OzFish Unlimited’s Community Carp and Cleanup Day: $3000

• Walan-Mayiny Aboriginal Corporation’s Strong Pathways Resource Packs for Aboriginal Children and Youth: $3000

• Spare Parts Invests in Arts’ Jazz at the Cats Wellington: $3000

• Dubbo MotorFest: $8000

• Walan Community Garden to increase water storage capabilities, upgrade equipment, and garden beds: $4500

• Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre’s English Pathways Migrant Integration Pilot Program: $5000

• Dubbo Business Chamber’s Rhino Awards: $5000

• Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective (DVPC) Annual Conference: $2000

• Road Safety Education Limited’s Safe Choices, Safe Futures Youth Road Safety event: $7850

• Little Wings Medical Clinic: $5000

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Airport carpark upgrade to start

Carpark upgrades will start at Dubbo Regional Airport in late June, including construction of a carpark cover with solar panels over car spaces. To allow for the upgrades, a section of the carpark will be closed from this Saturday, May 9, to all traffic.

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Defining life both sides of the bars...

“Hidden history” was revealed when Old Dubbo Gaol’s archives were unlocked as part of the Australian Heritage Festival’s Wednesday showcase of: “objects that defined life on both sides of the bars”.

“The talk will explore the history behind some of the artefacts in the Old Dubbo Gaol and attendees will also see some artefacts that we currently don’t have on display at present,” the gaol’s Chris Anemaat said before the event.

“This artefact talk is a great opportunity to learn more about the hidden history of the Old Dubbo Gaol,” he concluded.