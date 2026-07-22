The second meeting of the Geurie Village & District Association Inc met on Sunday, July 5 at the Mitchell Inn.

The well-attended meeting covered a range of issues including the public loos, local bridges, water reticulation, and the upkeep of Bald Hill. Updates were also provided on actions and items from the inaugural meeting on May 17.

Cr Kate Richardson attended the meeting on behalf of Dubbo Regional Council, together with local residents, landholders and business owners. Many people took the opportunity to ask questions on matters of concern or interest.

Committee members Claire Booth, Belinda Edmondson and Madeleine Cannon invited attendees to add items to the Geurie action log for follow up.

The committee reported it has moved swiftly to be able to apply for grants available to registered not-for-profits, with a tree-related grant to be submitted, and success with a community arts grant supporting local youth.

The next meeting of the association will take place on Sunday, September 20, venue to be confirmed.

Keep up to date with the association at www.geurievillage.com.au.