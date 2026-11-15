Local artists are invited to apply now for a project to work collaboratively with the public and have their work displayed at the entrance to the Western Plains Cultural Centre (WPCC) for 12 months.

Expressions of interest are now open for the 2027 Scoreboard project, an initiative funded by Create NSW which involves the selection of a creator from Dubbo Region who – in concert with a local group – will create an original artwork, council’s Manager of Arts and Culture, Rebecca Walker, explained.

“This initiative provides local artists with another avenue to expand their artistic practices and connections and have their artwork on display in a prominent location at the front of the Western Plains Cultural Centre,” she said.

“The project provides the artist with the opportunity to work closely with a community group or organisation on this creative project.”

An artist will be selected in February 2027 via a panel through the expression of interest process, which closes on January 11. The successful artist will be paid a fee to collaborate with a community not-for-profit organisation, develop an artwork, and engage in workshops with the community group. The artwork will be installed in June 2027.

“It is an opportunity to create a meaningful and creative experience for people within the community and give them the chance to be part of a project that will be on display for the public to see,” Ms Walker added.

Scoreboard offers artists an opportunity to take their practice beyond the gallery and into the everyday life of a community, Scoreboard 2026 artist, Asher Milgate said.

“Public art can create an encounter between people who might otherwise never cross paths,” he said.

“I think there's something powerful about making work that belongs in that shared space, rather than asking people to enter a gallery to experience it. Scoreboard offered an opportunity to continue my exploration of portraiture, identity and how people are represented.

“This time, it involved working alongside Jeff Amatto, the team at More Cultural Rehabs Less Jails and the young people involved,” he concluded.

For further information, visit www.westernplainsculturalcentre.org/scoreboard.