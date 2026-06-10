A family with deep roots in the Central West has taken the reins at Quest Dubbo, with plans for a major refurbishment project already in the early stages of development.

The Maurice family this week officially stepped into ownership and management of the business, bringing decades of experience across agribusiness, banking, farming, interior design, marketing and strategic leadership.

The family has farmed in the Spicers Creek region for almost 100 years and maintains strong ties to both Dubbo and Wellington communities.

The investment comes at a time of strong growth for the Dubbo region, with major infrastructure and renewable energy projects underway, including the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone and ongoing upgrades to Dubbo Hospital.

Situated at the intersection of the Mitchell and Newell Highways, Dubbo also continues to attract significant numbers of interstate travellers and hosts several major events annually that bring people to town.

New owner Jim Maurice will lead the property management side of the business, drawing on more than 20 years’ experience in agribusiness, commercial banking and real estate.

Lindy Maurice previously dedicated more than 20 years to the Australian thoroughbred racing and breeding industry and is best known as the founder of Thoroughbred Industry Careers, a national organisation focused on attracting and training young people for careers in racing.

In 2024, she received the inaugural Racing Women of the Year award in recognition of her contribution to the industry.

The broader Maurice family, including Jim’s siblings Kate, Angus and Hugh, will also support the operation behind the scenes, with artist and interior designer Kate Maurice and her husband Alex Scheibner, a well-known sculptor and blacksmith.

Kate Maurice said the refurbishment would focus on elevating the spacious apartments with custom-designed furniture, updated carpet and warm, sophisticated finishes inspired by the surrounding bush landscape. Natural stone, brass accents and earthy green and taupe tones will help create a modern regional-luxe feel, while commissioned artworks and sculptures from local artists will give the property a unique identity.

The new owners said they were excited to build on Quest Dubbo’s strong reputation while strengthening connections with the local community and business sector.

“We’re proud to be continuing the next chapter of Quest Dubbo as a locally connected family business,” Jim and Lindy Maurice said in a statement.

“Dubbo is a thriving regional centre, and we’re excited about the opportunity to invest in the property, support local tourism and business, and create an exceptional experience for guests visiting the region,” they added.

The transition also marks the conclusion of ownership for Kamal Verma and Amy Dutta, who have been thanked for their contribution to the business and the local accommodation sector.