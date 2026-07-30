Immaculately restored antique lorries and buses alongside beautiful hand-crafted quilts might not be the most obvious of marriages, but it certainly works for the Golden Oldies Truck Club in Dubbo.

Celebrating two decades, the Golden Oldies Truck, Tractor, Bus, and Quilt Show is back at Dubbo Showground and is being held for the first time over the whole weekend, on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2.

"It's the 20th year for the club, with the shows we put on every two years also up for their anniversary," co-organiser Michael Langley said.

"We're hoping to have 60–80 taking part with a few real classics, including a 1992 Deluxe Mini-Master, which is ours," the local Langley Coaches fleet manager and director revealed.

The sheer number of exhibits and the distance many travel to attend has also seen the extravaganza expand its opening hours into both Saturday and Sunday.

"This year it's a two-day show after this was requested by people who want to spend a whole weekend here for more than just a day.

"We have so much on that visitors often find it hard to get around the event and see every vehicle in just one day, so they can now make a full weekend of the event," Langley explained.

Curiosity about this particular show for some observers is, however, why it is combined with a quilt show.

Michael said he believed it was established more for the wives of the club's members, with organisers wanting to offer an event for both.

"The idea is the blokes have the trucks and the ladies have the quilts, so there's something for everyone," he added.

Keeping the show as cost-effective as possible and accessible for everyone is another aim of the organising committee.

"It's not dear; entry is only $15, with tickets available pre-booked through 123 Tix, or you can just pay on the day," Langley said.

"Everyone is really looking forward to it; this is going to be our biggest and best one yet," he concluded.