The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Dubbo Support Group is inviting the community to celebrate the “Race that Stops the Nation” while supporting the service that “Saves a Nation” at its Melbourne Cup Race Day Luncheon.

The event will be held from 12 noon on Tuesday, November 3, at St Brigid’s Church Hall on the corner of Brisbane and Bultje Streets, Dubbo, with plenty of parking available. Now in its second year, the luncheon is the Dubbo Support Group’s major fundraiser and organisers are hoping to build on the success of last year’s event.

Guests can enjoy a sumptuous three-course-style luncheon catered by Terre Rouge Fine Foods, champagne on arrival, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages, while keeping up with all the Melbourne Cup action through continuous live screen crosses to the races.

The day will also feature Fashions on the Field, with prizes for the Best Dressed Lady and Gent, as well as a Best Hat prize. Guests can get into the Melbourne Cup spirit with sweepstakes and raffles, including a raffle valued at $1000. Tables of eight are available, with smaller groups also able to be accommodated. Tickets to the event are $95 per person, all inclusive.

For RFDS Dubbo Support Group vice chair and life member Pauline McAllister, the event is about much more than a day at the races.

“This is our major fundraiser. It keeps the Flying Doctors flying,” she said.

“Nobody ever knows when they will need the RFDS, and it is such a vital service.”

The Dubbo Support Group has been supporting the RFDS since 1993, raising funds to help provide equipment and support for clinics in remote communities. One recent project saw the group help establish a clinic at Grawin, including lining and furnishing the facility so the RFDS can hold regular clinics there.

“The RFDS provides primary health care to remote locations,” Pauline said.

The support group also holds a monthly trivia night as part of its ongoing fundraising efforts.

With great food, fashion, racing and plenty of Melbourne Cup excitement, the November 3 luncheon offers a fun way for the community to come together while helping keep vital healthcare services flying to those living in remote areas. For tickets, contact Jenny on 0400 221 083.