Earlier this month, Dubbo mental health, wellbeing and carer service provider Wellways braved the bad weather to gather in the courtyard of the Western Plains Cultural Centre on Friday, June 5, to observe and show support for IDAHOBIT.

The acronym defines the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexphobia, and Transphobia, which has been traditionally observed since 2005 on May 17: the date in 1990 when homosexuality was officially removed from the World Health Organisation’s Classification of Diseases.

While society has advanced in many ways in the 36 years since May 17, 1990, discrimination, bullying, harassment, and intolerance sadly still exist for LGBTQIA+SB communities in Australia and around the world.

IDAHOBIT exists to help quell these behaviours and promote better attitudes and ongoing change. In Australia, almost half a million people participated in IDAHOBIT activities last year leading to ongoing change, according to the cause’s website.

For those who do not know, LGBTQIA+SB stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual/Aromantic/Agender, with the + a sign of inclusion acknowledging other orientations and identities not covered by specific letters. SB is a more recent addition and stands for Sistergirls and Brotherboys within Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Wellways spokesperson Jake Gordon told Dubbo Photo News the fact those letters were getting longer was a good sign, as it supports inclusivity and the growing diversity of the queer community.

“Those letters are getting more and more each year, but I think that speaks to the fact that we want to include everybody,” Jake explained.

“Each of those letters has a key identity associated with it, but even though that does seem to be getting longer, that's the whole point – to be inclusive and celebrate that diversity.”

Originally planned for May 29 but postponed due to the inclement weather, the Dubbo IDAHOBIT event forged ahead under grey, windy skies a week later.

The cultural centre courtyard was filled with colour, including a giant rainbow arch and flags. Craft activities were also available, music played, and attendees donned colourful clothing, wigs and hats in support of the event before enjoying a delicious lunch.

Jake said that Dubbo has quite a large LGBTQIA+SB community and there is support available for those who may need it.

“We have a lot of really good services in place around town that can support queer people, and [Wellways] is an emerging service in this space,” Jake said.

It was also important to stage IDAHOBIT events, Jake added, so that other service providers could also take part.

“These days show other services that they can also jump in and be part of this, and we can all raise this space together.”

Danielle, also a Wellways employee, is the parent of two adult children who identify within the LGBTQIA+SB community. While support does exist, much more work is needed across the wider community to embrace inclusion and diversity, she said.

“It's improving, and I think we're a big part of that improvement. I feel [Wellways is] leading the way now in our sector, because we are very passionate about it,” Danielle added.

Her friend and colleague concurs wholeheartedly.

“We have made a lot of progress, but there's always going to be steps we can take forward,” Jake concluded.

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For further information about IDAHOBIT, visit the website at www.idahobit.org.au.

Wellways Dubbo is based in Darling Street, Dubbo, and can be reached on 1300 111 400 or wnsw@wellways.org.

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If you need support, these organisations may be able to assist:

QLife (National Service): 1800 184 527 (3-9pm daily)

Rainbow Sexual, Domestic & Family Violence Helpline: 1800 497 212 (24/7)

Charlee suicide prevention hub made by LGBTIQA+SB people: charlee.org.au

Lifeline:13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au