Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Rawsonville Bridge Road, about 19 kilometres west of Dubbo, for routine maintenance on Rawsonville Bridge.

Work started earlier this week and will be carried out on weekdays between 7am and 6pm until Friday, November 27, weather permitting.

"Single lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists," Transport for NSW (TFNSW) advised in a statement.

"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the direction of signs and traffic control, and allow up to 15 minutes of additional travel time."

For more information, visit Live Traffic NSW. To get updates on your phone from the app, search for ‘Rawsonville Bridge Road, Dubbo’, select the incident and click ‘Follow’.