Known for offering local young people a chance at a trade through school-based apprenticeships and the like, Dubbo's Geoff Richards Panel Beating has taken home top honours at the inaugural Motor Traders' Association of New South Wales (MTA NSW) Automotive Excellence Awards.

Announced at the MTA's gala dinner at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth Hotel in late February, the local panel beater was in the “NSW Regional Business of the Year (Medium Automotive Business Award)” category.

The ceremony aimed to celebrate businesses and individuals in categories spanning mechanical repair, collision repair, new-vehicle dealerships, and apprenticeships, MTA NSW CEO Stavros Yallouridis, revealed.

"Regional NSW is the backbone of our industry,” Mr Yallouridis said.

“Results like these are a reminder of why it's so important we celebrate excellence right across the state, not just in the cities," he added.

Lewis Richards of Geoff Richards Panel Beating, said the recognition was a testament to the entire team's dedication.

"This award reflects the hard work and commitment that our staff demonstrate every day,” Mr Richards said.

We're incredibly grateful to our customers and the local community for their ongoing support," he added.