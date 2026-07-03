It's only mid-year but Narromine's fundraising powerhouse, the 25 Club, is on track to smash last year's efforts, club president Christine Kelly told Dubbo Photo News.

The 11-member female group predominantly fundraises through conducting regular raffles and occasional catering activities, managing to raise thousands of dollars annually in the process.

In 2025, the 25 Club donated more than $16,000 to the town's only aged care facility, Timbrebongie House, supporting an identified "wish list" of things needed at the facility, Christine said.

Operating for more than 50 years, the Narromine 25 Club is committed to supporting the local community with its fundraising. They could do a lot more and raise a lot more if they had more members, though, Christine said.

The club's latest fundraiser is the "Winter Comfort Raffle", with the winner receiving a warm winter throw and basket of munchies. You'll see the ladies out and about selling their reasonbly priced raffle tickets in the Kierath Shopping Square.

Any local ladies who might like to give their time to the Narromine 25 Club can contact Christine Kelly on 0415 867 227.