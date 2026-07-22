“50 Years of Deadly is both a reflection and a declaration,” National NAIDOC Week organisers said in a statement on their website.

“It acknowledges the strength it has taken to reach this milestone, not by chance, but because generations of people refused to be silenced. It recognises the organisers, artists, activists and communities who carried NAIDOC forward year after year, ensuring it remained grounded in culture and community.”

NAIDOC Co-Chair Steven Satour said the 2026 theme marks both a milestone and a moment of responsibility.

"For fifty years, NAIDOC themes have marked the moments when Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices shaped the national conversation," he said.

"50 Years of Deadly recognises the leadership and cultural authority that carried this movement forward and affirms that NAIDOC’s next chapter will be shaped by community leadership, long-term vision, and a stronger, more sustainable future."

NAIDOC Co-Chair Aunty Professor Lynette Riley said the theme honours the collective effort behind the movement.

"NAIDOC has always belonged to mob," she said.

"This theme honours the people who stood firm, who kept organising, creating and leading, and who ensured culture and community remained at the centre of everything NAIDOC stands for."