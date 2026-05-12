May 8 is World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

Celebrating the esteemed work of the international Red Cross and Red Crescent movements, the day is always observed on May 8, honouring the birthdate of the Swiss-born Red Cross founder and inaugural Nobel Peace Laureate Henry Dunant, in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1828.

Narromine's Red Cross branch got in early this year, holding their annual morning tea celebrating World Red Cross Day on Friday, May 1, at the Narromine Bowling Club.

Narromine's Citizen of the Year for 2026, Margie Collins, was the guest speaker at the event which featured a spectacular morning tea that was enjoyed by many people from the local community.