People hoping to welcome a new pet this Christmas are being encouraged to adopt from council pounds and animal shelters, giving thousands of dogs and cats across NSW a second chance at life.

More than 78,000 dogs and 37,000 cats have been registered across NSW this year, highlighting the important role pets play in family life. However, many animals remain without a permanent home, with adoption seen as a key way to reduce pressure on overcrowded pounds and volunteer-run rehoming organisations.

In the year ending Monday, June 30, 2025, a total of 5043 cats and 4301 dogs were adopted from council pounds, an increase of more than 10 per cent on the previous year.

The State Government has committed $6 million over four years to support animal rehoming organisations, alongside reforms including the first full review of the Companion Animals Act in more than 20 years and a ban on puppy farming, with tougher breeder laws taking effect on Sunday, December 1.

Animal Welfare League NSW Acting CEO Mark Seymour said adoption was a “life-changing” choice.

“Every year we see how life-changing adoption can be, both for the animal and the family who welcomes them home,” Mr Seymour said.

Pet owners are also reminded to ensure dogs and cats are microchipped and registered on the NSW Digital Pet Registry, with free registration available for desexed animals adopted from approved organisations.