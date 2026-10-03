Earlier this month, several branches of the Country Women's Association (CWA) Far Western Group (FWG) gathered in Nyngan for the group's annual "Cultural Day," including Narromine, Trangie, Warren, Nyngan, Hermidale and Nymagee.

Known for its entertaining skits, comedy and vocal performances, most notably by the "seasoned professionals" of the Hermidale CWA branch, the Cultural Day on Saturday, September 5, in a local church hall also included a special vocal performance by a local Fijian family (Fiji is the country of study this year for CWA of NSW), a wonderful lunch, raffles and a trading table. Enjoy our photos of what was a memorable, fun, and entertaining event.