Peak Hill is the place to be this June long weekend for the annual exhibition by members of the town’s Arts and Craft Centre.

This year marks the 53rd exhibition and the excited artisans and crafters invite the wider community and the region to join them.

It all started way back in 1973, when a group formed the Peak Hill Arts and Craft Centre and focused on spinning, pottery and china painting.

They held classes and exhibitions in the old 1912 Council Chamber building, and today, that group continues to operate in the same building – the Leisure Arts and Crafts Building. Activities include handmade cards, painting, mosaics, folk art, knitting, crochet and patchwork.

Spokesperson Maria George told Dubbo Photo News the annual exhibition is not to be missed. With entry to the Leisure Centre just $2, and free at its sister venue up the street, The Carrington, attending is very affordable and the fee supports the group’s work.

“Amazing geometric quilts and art works will be displayed around the Leisure Centre walls and there will be mosaic items, beautiful knitted garments and decorated folk art pieces reflecting different styles,” Maria said.

“You can observe our demonstrators in action – card making, wool spinning, blanket weaving, machine-embroidered cushions, patchwork, knitting, crochet, mosaics, and creative succulents,” she explained.

“Our artist-in-residence, Jasmine Cole, will be painting abstract florals in watercolour, taking inspiration from the nature surrounding her in the Mandagery hills.

“Enjoy a Devonshire tea or soup in front of the warm open fires, take your chances on our raffle, and visit the sales room of hand-crafted items.

“You can also vote for your favourite item in the exhibition,” she added.

The Carrington – formerly a hotel established in 1894 and restored since a devastating fire in 1997 – is a rustic, eclectic two-storey venue that will also have items on display.

“It’s a wonderful place to display the work of local photographers as well as farmer and photographer Bernadette Binnie, whose photography captures the landscapes, animals, people and places of rural NSW,” Maria said.

Also on display there will be macrame, jewellery made from cutlery; “junk-journaling” recycled old cards and magazines, 3D printed items, dreamcatchers, crafts, baby items, sewing, soaps, plants and a static Japanese craft display. Quilts will be aired from the upstairs balcony making a delightful addition to the atmosphere.

The exhibition runs from June 6-7 from 9.30am to 4pm. For full details, see the exhibition’s entry in the ‘Coming Soon’ section of Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.