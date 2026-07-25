The Australian Skin Cancer Foundation’s (ASCF) iconic Skin Check Truck – one of just two providing a mobile skin health program in the country – visited Narromine again last week, providing an opportunity for locals to undergo a free check.

It was part of a two-stop trip to the region, with the ASCF truck also travelling to Warren on Friday, July 17, for the community’s GROW (Guiding Rural Outback Wellbeing) Warren Day.

The Narromine visit on Tuesday, July 14, was spearheaded and funded by food and agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank’s Rabo Client Council (RCC), a group of the bank’s farming clients who volunteer their time implementing programs that contribute to the sustainability of rural and regional communities.

RCC chair and Gunning-based sheep and cattle producer Lucy Knight said unfortunately skin cancer has become known as “the farmer’s cancer”.

“It’s vital that people in rural communities – especially farmers – take proactive steps,” Lucy said.

“[ASCF] research shows farmers have a 60 per cent higher melanoma death rate than the general population, while skin cancer deaths among farmers over 65 are double those of other Australians,” she added.

Since launching in June 2023, the ASCF Skin Check Truck has undertaken more than 26,600 individual skin checks and identified almost 300 suspected melanomas.

The truck was stationed in the carpark at the Narromine Shire Council and operated all day, welcoming a steady stream of locals who flocked to get checked.

The screenings reportedly identified numerous suspicious lesions including potential melanomas and other skin cancers, Dubbo Photo News was told, highlighting just how vital early detection and accessible skin checks are.

ASCF founder and CEO Jay Allen said too often people living in regional and rural communities put their own health last.

“Between work, family and the distance to healthcare services, many simply don’t get the opportunity to have regular skin checks. That’s why taking these services directly into communities like Narromine is so important,” he said.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of Rabobank and the NSW Rabo Client Council. Partnerships like this allow us to bring life-saving skin cancer checks to regional communities that may otherwise miss out.”

The Narromine visit coincided with Mr Allen taking the organisation’s important message to the office of NSW Health Minister Ryan Park.

“We had a productive meeting with the NSW Health Minister Ryan Park’s team and the Cancer Institute NSW to discuss a part of our mission of bringing free skin cancer checks to rural and remote communities across NSW,” the ASCF announced on social media on July 14.

“Every conversation like this helps keep our mission front and centre with our political leaders. Together, we’re working towards a future where every Australian, no matter where they live, has access to early detection that can save lives.”

The ASCF has indicated that despite the clear need for services like those they provide, the organisation receives no government funding.

"We will continue working with our political leaders to advocate for greater support, because no Australian should miss the opportunity for a potentially life-saving skin check simply because of where they live or a lack of funding."