If you've got the time, the stamina and the constitution, a trip to the Birdsville Races could be the country's longest pub crawl.

As far west as you can get in Queensland, the tiny outback town is hot, windy and dusty, and every doctor will tell you the importance of staying hydrated.

But that's not to say the people at the races – and those en route – are staying on the waters.

Kim began her journey at the small township of Merrygoen, northwest of Dubbo in central western NSW.

Starting in a group of three and picking up friends along the way, she's part of a group of 14 people to have made the pilgrimage.

After driving flat chat on the first day to the Nindigully Pub, near St George in southwest Queensland, the stops became more frequent.

"Nindigully, Eulo, Quilpie, Windorah, Betoota and BIRDS-VILLE," Kim says, simultaneously yelling and drawling the last name in celebration.

She assures AAP there was always a designated driver.

There was also a quick stop for a flutter at that great crustacean crawl, the Windorah International Yabby Races.

But the yabby races had nothing on the goldfish auction at the Birdsville Hotel, organised by the town's legendary Indigenous ranger Don Rowlands.

A goldfish auction is what it sounds like: orange fish go under the hammer to the highest bidder.

Mr Rowlands roped in Robert "Rabbs" Wharram to MC, part of a travelling group of 47 who hired two buses to get there.

Rabbs told AAP he hosted weddings, funerals and the aforementioned yabby races, but a goldfish auction was new territory.

"I told him that funerals were a dead end," Mr Rowlands says.

One lucky bidder claimed a fast swimmer called Cartwheel Courto for $1150, with about $8000 raised for the Cancer Council overall.

The Birdsville Races, which have run since 1882, are one of the biggest events on the outback tourism calendar.

It's been a challenging year, with the famous Birdsville Track closed for repairs after summer rains and high fuel prices.

But that hasn't stopped those who made it from enjoying themselves.

"We're here for the beer, the dust and the horses," Kim says.

And the yabbies, and the goldfish.

• AAP travelled with the support of the Birdsville Race Club.