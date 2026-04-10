Looking forward to some good reading as the colder months approach? Well, why not head-down to Wellington Lions bookshop and take advantage of their current sale!

The bookshop is currently over-stocked with big discounts available to try and clear the decks for new inventory, Wellington Lions Secretary, Chris Hardy said.

“All items are half the ticketed price and the 10 DVDs/CDs for $10 deal is still on at our preloved book shop in Kimbell’s Kitchen; diagonally opposite the Visitors Information Centre,” Chris said.

“There is lots of stock to choose from, more is being donated every day, we are open, and thanks to all who supports us,” she added.

In more good news, the Wellington service club recently welcomed District Governor, Judy Ryan who came to induct two new members, Vicki Jefferies – who has been volunteering in the pre-loved book shop for a long time – and Mandi Ogden, who also has some great new ideas for Lions.

“A few members last week were also able to attend and pay their respects to Paul Smith, the husband of Val Smith, Wellington Lions’ first lady President, at her celebration of life service last week,” Chris said.

“Wellington Lions started last century and would like some younger members to join to keep this service club going,” she concluded.

The club meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month in the private dining room at Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club. For meeting details, see the club's entry under Monday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.