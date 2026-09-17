Book Week wrapped up in Narromine and Trangie recently with some very impressive statistics, with 663 children enjoying the fun and engaging in entertaining literacy development endeavours at the small regional libraries, part of the wider Macquarie Regional Library network.

Some 576 children attended Narromine Library across eight days of Book Week activity, while 87 attended Trangie Library across two days.

Library staff always go to great trouble to dress for Book Week, planning their costumes with care, as our photos show.

We're grateful to the Narromine and Trangie libraries for sharing these glorious photos with us for our readers' enjoyment.