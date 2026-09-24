The nation-building Inland Rail project may be “dead in the water” for the time being, but that hasn’t stopped Narromine Shire Council – one of several NSW local government areas impacted by the shuttering of the project earlier this year – from progressing its plans to develop the Craigie Lea Lane Industrial Precinct south of Narromine.

Contractor Conseth Solutions Pty Ltd recently began civil works on the multi-million-dollar industrial precinct, located in an area that would have been directly serviced by the Inland Rail project.

With funding support from the NSW Government, Narromine Shire Council is developing the new large-lot industrial precinct to attract transport and logistics business, agribusiness, manufacturing, warehousing, processing and other industrial operations.

Former Narromine Shire mayor Cr Ewen Jones and General Manager Jane Redden joined Conseth representatives on site recently to mark the commencement of works.

Cr Jones said the commencement of construction represented a significant step forward for one of Council's major economic development projects.

“Craigie Lea Lane is about providing the land and infrastructure needed to support new investment, business expansion and jobs in Narromine,” Cr Jones said.

“Narromine has some real strengths as an industrial location. We are well connected to the regional road freight network, close to Dubbo, surrounded by some of Australia's strongest agricultural production and increasingly positioned to service major investment occurring across the wider region.

“This development gives businesses access to large industrial lots in a location where they have room to establish, operate and grow,” he added.

The project builds on Narromine's existing strengths in agriculture, mining services, transport, logistics and aviation, while positioning the Narromine region to capture new opportunities associated with regional infrastructure investment and the growth of the Central-West Orana economy, the council believes.

The precinct has been designed with larger industrial users in mind and will include road-train capable access, potable water, pressure sewer and upgraded industrial electricity supply infrastructure. Civil construction will include the new internal road network, drainage, water and sewer infrastructure and associated subdivision works.

Over the coming months, the site will be transformed as roads and essential infrastructure are progressively installed, with serviced industrial land expected to become available as the project progresses.

Council general manager Jane Redden said the organisation was continuing discussions with prospective purchasers while construction progressed.

“We already have interest from businesses looking at Craigie Lea Lane and council is continuing to actively market the available lots,” Ms Redden said.

“We’ve deliberately planned for a range of lot sizes so that the Craigie Lea Lane Industrial Precinct can accommodate different types of businesses, from medium-sized operators through to larger freight, manufacturing and processing businesses.”

Businesses interested in purchasing land or exploring opportunities at Craigie Lea Lane are encouraged to contact Narromine Shire Council.