The Federal Coalition recently launched a "Rescue our Rail" petition to fight for the future of Australia’s critical Inland Rail project.

Nationals leader Matt Canavan said Labor’s decision to scrap the Inland Rail project was devastating for regional communities and hoped the community would sign the petition asking the federal government to reverse its decision.

“The Inland Rail project would be groundbreaking for [regional] communities, but its impact would be felt across the entire country,” Senator Canavan said.

Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Bridget McKenzie said moves to can the the once-in-a-generation project designed to connect regions, remove freight from roads, and back the industries that feed and power Australia, was another "Labor betrayal of regional Australia."

“Inland Rail would take 200,000 truck movements off our roads and cut freight sector carbon emissions by 750,000 tonnes per year by 2050," Minister McKenzie said.

"But Labor is treating our regional communities with contempt, in an attempt to redirect taxpayer funds to bail out the failing Victorian Labor Government."

Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey said the announcement backtracked on a significant commitment to regional NSW and had devastated the electorate of Parkes.

“People along the Inland Rail route north of Parkes have built their lives and businesses around this project,” Mr Chaffey said.

“They have invested time and money, sold properties and structured businesses based on the commitment that this important project would go ahead.

“Only 10 weeks ago, Inland Rail’s Narrabri to North Star Phase 2 (N2NS Phase 2) section received Australian Government approval, the last of the NSW sections of the project to be approved.

“I will be keeping a very close eye on where this money will be spent – instead of going to regional areas it appears to be channelled into projects such as the Melbourne Suburban Rail Loop.

“I urge people to send the federal government a [strong] message,” Mr Chaffey concluded.

The petition can be viewed at www.rescueourrail.com.