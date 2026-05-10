A landmark partnership between RB Sellars and Woolmark will bring woolgrowers’ world-class fibre into a new performance-driven workwear range.

Part of RB Sellars’ “Australian Grown” campaign celebrating the people, places and practices behind locally-made quality, the collaboration showcases how Australian Merino wool performs in modern workwear.

RB Sellars' CEO Jim Gall said the product has long been part of everyday life thanks to its unrivalled softness, durability and versatility.

“While performance fabrics like Australian Merino have traditionally been reserved for sport and outdoor pursuits, we’re bringing that same innovation to agriculture with Nuyarn-powered base layers,” Jim said.

“This collection is proudly grown by farmers and worn by farmers, creating a circular story from paddock to product.”

Woolmark Managing Director Bryan Fry said the partnership underscores the enduring value of Australian Merino wool, not just as a fibre that is “designed by nature to perform”, but as a symbol of the country’s capability, care and craftsmanship.

“Its natural odour resistance and moisture-managing properties help regulate body temperature and remain comfortable across changing conditions, making it perfectly suited to long days outdoors, whether on the farm, at work or on the move,” Bryan concluded.

RB Sellars has stores in Dubbo and Orange.