Older Australians and aged care providers have welcomed the Federal Government’s decision to extend the Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP) until June 30, 2029.

The extension provides greater certainty for around 830,000 older Australians who rely on CHSP services, as well as approximately 1300 providers including state and local governments, non-profit organisations and community groups – many of which operate in regional, rural and remote communities where they may be the only service available.

CHSP provides practical support to help older Australians remain independent and safely living in their own homes. Services can include meals, transport, shopping, cleaning, home maintenance, social support and allied health.

The decision is particularly significant for regional and rural communities, with almost 40 per cent of CHSP clients living outside major cities. The Government has also confirmed CHSP will remain a standalone program rather than being absorbed into the Support at Home program. Consultation will begin on the program’s long-term future, including ways to strengthen preventative care and improve sustainability.

Minister for Health and Ageing, the Hon. Mark Butler MP, said the Government had listened to concerns from older Australians and providers.

“I know how much this program means to older Australians, their families and communities,” he said.

“We’re giving providers and older Australians the certainty they need to continue while the future of the program is developed.”

Council on the Ageing NSW has also welcomed the decision, describing CHSP as an important preventative service that helps older Australians maintain their independence and can reduce pressure on hospitals and residential aged care.

The announcement also delivers on a key part of Local Government NSW’s Caring for our Regions campaign, which has highlighted the importance of community-based aged care and supporting older people to remain living in their own homes.

LGNSW President Mayor Darcy Byrne said the decision was a major win for councils, regional communities and older Australians.

“This decision gives much-needed certainty to the 36 NSW councils that continue to deliver CHSP services, many of them in communities where there is no alternative aged care provider,” Mayor Byrne said.

“Many councils fill service gaps because there is simply nobody else available to provide these services.”

The extension provides a period of stability for older Australians and the organisations supporting them, while allowing governments and providers to work towards strengthening CHSP and ensuring people can continue to access support in their own homes.