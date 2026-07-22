Narromine residents and business owners can help shape the future of local flood planning as the local Narromine Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan is updated.

Narromine Shire Council’s director infrastructure and engineering services, Melanie Slimming, said NSW Government funding will help council review and update the existing plan from 2022, ensuring future flood planning reflects the latest information and community knowledge.

"This study will improve our understanding of flooding across Narromine by incorporating updated Macquarie River flood data, while also examining local stormwater flooding resulting from heavy rainfall within the township," Ms Slimming said.

"It will also review the existing Culling Street levee to determine whether any improvements may be required to strengthen flood protection for our community."

Lyall & Associates Consulting Water Engineers will undertake the study, which will help guide future flood management, emergency planning and land use decisions across Narromine.

Every residential and business property within the Narromine township and CBD will receive a flood questionnaire in the mail over the coming weeks. They may also complete it online at www.narromine.nsw.gov.au/council/community-consultation-1. Responses remain confidential.

Completed surveys are to be returned using the enclosed reply-paid envelope or submitted online by Friday, August 7.

A Floodplain Risk Management Community Information Session will be presented by Lyall’s principal water engineer Scott Button at the council chambers on Tuesday, July 28, at 5.30pm.

This will provide an overview of previous flood studies, explain the scope of the current review, and provide an opportunity to ask questions and provide input into the process.

"Community feedback is one of the most valuable parts of this study," Ms Slimming said.

"Your local knowledge will help us build a clearer picture of flood behaviour and better prepare for the future."