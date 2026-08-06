ACEREZ consortium has recently awarded more than $2.1 million to 46 community projects across more than a dozen towns in the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWO-REZ) in the first round of its grant program.

The funding supports initiatives across public amenity, health, education, agriculture, sport and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

“These grants are about backing the people and places that make regional communities strong,” ACEREZ CEO Steve Masters said.

“These projects will make a real difference in people’s daily lives and help local towns continue to thrive [and] leave a lasting, positive legacy for the Central West Orana region."

Three significant grants will go to Dunedoo projects, funding infrastructure improvements to Robertson Oval (Rugby League Club), the Dunedoo Community Health Hub (Marathon Health) and customised food van for Dunedoo Lions.

Small grants for Dunedoo include projects at the Historical Society and Museum, and RFS Brigade.

Of the community health hub project which will receive a significant grant, Marathon Health CEO Megan Callinan said:

“We’re excited to be partnering with ACEREZ, Warrumbungle Shire Council, the Dunedoo Medical Centre, the Western NSW Local Health District and with locals to design a health hub that provides access to health services in the community that they live in.”

In Gulgong, the preschool will receive support for a playground mural; the Amateur Musical and dramatic Society will install theatre systems and develop a promo video; the Heritage Harness Association will obtain competition equipment; the Holtermann Museum will receive a lighting upgrade; while the RSL Club and Showgound will also receive grants for small projects.

Wellington Athletics will benefit from a small grant as well as the local Men’s Shed, and the Friends of Burrendong Arboretum will receive support for The Wiradjuri Collection (Stage One).

In Dubbo, small grants will go to the Orana Pistol Club for disability access and parking, the Dubbo City Car Club will obtain enhanced timing system at Bodangora Airstrip, and the Dubbo District Parent Support Group for Deaf/Hearing Impaired Inc will receive support for the Heart Our Heart Ear Bus Project.

The Dubbo Region Library Regeneration Program, a project by Dymocks Children’s Charities, will also receive support.

Coolah and Mudgee also did very well in the grants program, with 16 grants awarded between them, and a host of others to small communities in the region including Ballimore, Cassilis, Cudgegong, Erudgere-Grattai, Mendooran, Leadville, Windeyer, Wollar.

The next round of the ACEREZ Community Grants Program will open in August. Significant grants will fund projects from $50,000 up to $1 million, and small grants provide from $3000 up to $50,000. For more details visit www.acerez.com.au/community.