A capability and capacity-building workshop in Narromine on Thursday, April 30, brought locals together to move from conversation to action and lead the community through drought and its impacts in positive, clear and proactive ways.

Farmers, health professionals, small business owners, First Nations representatives, young people, council members, and community members workshopped “what comes next?” at The Drought Resilience Activation – Pilot Program workshop at Soul Food Depot.

The session by Tech Team Whisperer for Narromine Shire Council asked "what would a stronger Narromine look like and what do we already have to build it?"

The activity was informed by the Central Orana Regional Drought Resilience Plan developed as a part of Regional Drought Resilience Planning (RDRP) program, jointly funded by the Australian Government and NSW Government under the Future Drought Fund.

The workshop drew on insights gathered across the community, highlighting shared challenges, from unclear triggers for action and gaps in support navigation, to mental health pressures and voices not currently being heard.

Participants worked through a structured process designed to show existing community strengths and resources, connect ideas across sectors and identify what could realistically be started immediately, organisers told Dubbo Photo News.

By the end of the session, the room had identified six priority, community-led projects, each with named contributors, clear next steps, a focus on visible, practical outcomes.

Narromine mayor, Cr Ewen Jones, attending the event with several other elected representatives and council management, said he was pleased to see such positive community involvement.

“It was fantastic to see people from different backgrounds and experiences come together to share ideas and focus on positive outcomes for the Narromine region,” he said.

These conversations are important as strong communities are built when people work together, support one another and help shape their own future, Cr Jones concluded.