Has it really been five years since the Narromine Dolly Parton Festival first lit up the central west? Yes, indeed-y!

First staged in 2022, the country music festival that has traditionally painted the local community pink with a swathe of rhinestones and butterflies to boot, returns for its fifth outing on Saturday, October 10.

Many local community members and festival diehards can't wait. People have travelled from across the state and interstate for past festivals, including dedicated fans from Queensland, to spend the weekend enjoying the day/night entertainment that showcases the best of Narromine with a daytime Street Party in town and a top quality musical lineup performing late into the night at the Cale Oval sporting precinct.

This year’s evening concert features a glittering line up of entertainment including American-born Dolly Parton tribute performer Wynonah Dove, Wiradjuri singer-songwriter and country music artist Nathan Lamont, and the Country Legend Tributes Band.

Drag star Timberlina returns as host of the evening concert, which kicks off at 5.00 pm and runs through to late evening.

This year’s festival will be the second to take place during daylight saving, allowing a significant portion of the signature night-time concert to take place in the early evening twilight before darkness descends.

It also makes the event more family-friendly, in keeping with the previous festival which was the first to welcome young people under 18 years, which proved to be very popular. Young ones are welcome once again at the 2026 festival, and will again have free entry but must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets to the concert went on sale on June 15 from central west online booking platform 123Tix and must be purchased prior to the event. At just $15 for adults, they are super-affordable. There is a "no ticket, no entry policy", so festivalgoers will need to ensure they have their tickets to enter Cale Oval.

A bus will also run between Dubbo and Narromine and costs $40 (plus booking fee) for a return ticket. Collection points include the Dubbo Information Centre and in Macquarie St.

This is also the second year that the festival has been under the stewardship of Narromine Shire Council. A spokesperson told Dubbo Photo News the council is really pleased with how the festival is shaping up.

“Building on the success of last year, we've worked closely with local businesses and volunteers to deliver a program that celebrates the spirit, creativity and community pride that the Dolly Festival has become known for,” the spokesperson said.

“The Street Party is expected to be a real highlight of the festival, with a strong line-up of live entertainment, food vendors, family-friendly activities and plenty of opportunities for people to dress up and join in the fun.

“Visitors can expect a vibrant atmosphere in the heart of Narromine, with live music, great entertainment and a celebration that brings together locals and visitors alike.”

The participation of volunteers is always a special part of the Narromine Dolly Parton Festival. Closer to the event, the council will put a public call out for “Dolly Vollies” to assist with different aspects of the festival.

Council is also aware that other smaller events are being planned for the festival weekend, the spokesperson said, and where these are known, they will be included on a single calendar for the benefit of festivalgoers.

“If any private organisation or business is planning an activity, please let us know for inclusion. The full calendar will be finalised leading up to the festival,” they said.

The council wants everyone attending the Narromine Dolly Parton Festival to have a great experience.

“We encourage attendees to wear appropriate clothing and footwear, keep an eye on weather conditions, drink plenty of water throughout the day and make use of the facilities available throughout the festival precinct,” the spokesperson said.

“Come along, enjoy the entertainment, support local businesses and help make this year's festival a safe and memorable experience for all.”

These sentiments are echoed by Narromine Shire mayor, Cr Ewen Jones, who said the festival has become one of the highlights on the region’s community calendar.

"Whether you're a long-time local or visiting Narromine for the first time, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The festival offers a unique blend of fun, community spirit and country hospitality,” he added.

"Events like the Dolly Festival bring people together, support our local businesses and volunteers, and create a real sense of pride in our community.

“I encourage everyone to come along, get involved, dress up if they wish, and enjoy a great weekend in Narromine."