Creatives in Narromine and Trangie took the opportunity to meet with senior representatives of Create NSW and Regional Arts NSW in a regional tour hosted last week by Orana Arts, the regional arts development organisation (RADO) for the Orana region.

Artists, sculptors, writers, musicians and illustrators were among those who attended the meetings held in both communities on Monday, June 1. The Narromine meeting, held in the Creative Co-Lab office, and the Trangie meeting, held in the Wungunja Cultural Centre, were just two of several meetings held around the Orana region between June 1-3, which includes the local government areas of Narromine, Dubbo, Gilgandra and Warrumbungles.

The visitors explained the renewal process Orana Arts is currently undertaking with the support of the visiting bodies, and sought input from the creatives about ways in which a revived Orana Arts could positively support local creative communities.