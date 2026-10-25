Members of the Country Women’s Association (CWA) from branches ranging from Narromine to Enngonia, along with representatives from neighbouring groups Murrumbidgee-Lachlan, Barwon and Central West, converged on Nyngan on Saturday, October 10, for the Far Western Group (FWG) annual conference.

The meeting opened with Group President Stephanie Van Lubeck in the chair.

Mayor Glen Neill was introduced and extended a warm welcome to all visitors. He spoke with respect and affection about his long association with CWA through the involvement of both his mother and his grandmother. He also made reference to the contribution made by CWA during and after the devastating floods of 1990 and the impressive list of accomplishments attributable to CWA.

Guest speaker, CWA state vice-president Chris Ford, presented a lively and interesting report on her recent trip to Fiji, the International Country of Study for this year, and the appreciation expressed by Fijian women for the aid given them by CWA before declaring the meeting officially open.

A delicious finger-food lunch was followed by the election of office bearers for the coming year and it was gratifying to see all positions filled:

• President: Stephanie van Lubeck

• Secretary: Jenifer Milligan

• Treasurer: Pauline Serdity

• Representative to State: Sharon McCalman

• International Officer: Maryanne Bourke

• Land Cookery Officer: Kris Ryback

• Cultural Officer: Margaret Gudgeon

• Handicraft: Denise Turnbull

• Ag & Environment Officer: Gladys Thompson

• Publicity Officer: Pat Riley

• Public Speaking: Denise Turnbull, Nadine Smith, Lee Thornton, and Lyn Newton

• Education Grants: Carolyn Egan, Lyn Newton, and Colleen Boucher.

The general meeting that followed saw a number of issues raised for discussion including the anomaly associated with IPTAAS (NSW Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme) funding.

Sydney’s Phillip Group of CWA, which supports education in rural areas, has announced the availability of education grants with the advice that applications are due on November 13.

Forms can be obtained rom school offices or CWA branch members.

Warren CWA branch was congratulated on the successful submission of a motion to CWA of NSW State Conference.

Handicraft judging saw Linda O’Brien from Warren awarded the Dawn Elder trophy for a crafted item using a Fijian technique, and Lyn Newton from Narromine branch was awarded the Mrs Morris trophy for a Hobby Craft item and also the Gladys Brookes trophy for a beautifully constructed place mat.

Branch reports presented by a representative from each branch all detailed the various activities undertaken throughout the year. A common thread was a need for a younger representation in membership.

Membership of the CWA offers the opportunity to form new friendships and learn new skills while enjoying, as part of Australia’s largest women’s organisation, the respect and highest regard of all political parties.