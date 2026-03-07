Country Women's Association (CWA) of NSW members from around the central west and beyond gathered in Forbes on Sunday, February 15, for a "Facts Day".

Hosted by the CWA Oxley Group, the event provided detailed information to branch members from across the region about roles, responsibilities, policies, procedures and management actions essential to the smooth running of CWA branches.

The executive team of the state CWA of NSW – president, Tanya Jolly, state secretary Bronwyn Dunstan, and state treasurer Ruth Cargill – all addressed the gathering, with Ms Cargill spending considerable time outlining the fiscal responsibilities of CWA branches.