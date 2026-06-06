The first round of this year’s Country Women’s Association (CWA) Far Western Group Public Speaking competition was held in Narromine on Tuesday, May 19.

With approximately fifty students participating and topics as diverse as “If I were Principal for a Day”, “Are Audio Books Really Reading?”, “What I Would do About Food Waste?”, “Why Saying Thank You Matters”, and “The Importance of Kindness”, the promise of some very interesting ideas didn’t fail to deliver.

The variety of topic interpretations captured the audience’s attention from the very first speaker to the last.

As welcome as the rain was, it never-the-less played havoc with the travel plans of some students from isolated areas. However, schools from Girilambone, Marra Creek, Nyngan, Warren, Trangie, Hermidale and Narromine were all ably represented, while students from the Bourke region competed in Bourke.

Winners from these two groups will meet at the CWA NSW Inter-group event to be held in Narromine on June 22.

CWA NSW regards this event as one of the most important on its calendar, believing that the confidence gained by an ability to speak fluently in public is one of the greatest assets a child can carry into adulthood.

In last week’s issue of Dubbo Photo News, the winners and placegetters from across the CWA Far Western Group area were listed.

In their summary, all judges were in unison in commending the students for their participation, acknowledging that public speaking is no easy task and that by taking part in this event, they were all winners.