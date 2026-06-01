Narromine Public School's Student Representative Council (SRC) got their school on board with the important messages of the Dolly's Dream charity promoting "a world where kindness is stronger than bullying."

The SRC encouraged everyone to "go blue to end bullying," with students donning blue outfits or "something blue", as our photos show.

Founded after the death of 14-year-old Northern Territory teen Amy Jayne "Dolly" Everett, who took her own life in January 2018 after sustained bullying, the Dolly's Dream charity has raised more than $1.1 million to help end bullying.

"Our mission is to address bullying by providing prevention programs and response strategies through support and education for young people, families, schools and communities," the message from Dolly's parents and charity founders Tick and Kate Everett reads on the Dolly's Dream website.

Well done, young ones!