As access to preventative healthcare can be challenging in rural areas, Westfund Health Insurance and Marathon Health will bring vital support to Dunedoo Community Health Day next week.

The day at Jubilee Hall on Monday, March 23, is a collaborative approach designed to ensure health issues are identified early and treated locally.

“Dunedoo Community Health Day is about breaking down barriers to healthcare. By bringing services directly to the people, we ensure that everyone has the support they need, right here,” Marathon Health’s chief executive Megan Callinan revealed.

Event highlights include free skin checks and the Flying Start Paediatric Service to provide early intervention for children with developmental needs.

Other services include blood sugar risk checks, advice on managing chronic conditions such as diabetes for early diagnosis and better health outcomes, and mental health and wellbeing support.