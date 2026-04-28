The Easter Bunny is a rather elusive creature, hopping about and spreading joy generally under the cover of darkness in most places... except in Trangie, an hour north-west of Dubbo.

Every year, the Easter Bunny spends the four-day weekend making personal appearances at Trangie Caravan Park and the local aged care facility, Kurrajong Court, which is part of the Trangie Health Service.

Caravan park proprietor Clarissa Gartside is inside the costume, which she dons every year to spread joy to local families and the senior citizens of Trangie.