Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey says there is still time for people within the electorate to have their say about what is important to them.

In a short survey accessed from his personal website, Mr Chaffey asks residents to list their most concerning issues.

“We have had a good response to our survey so far, but the more responses we receive, the more valuable it will be in representing the Parkes electorate,” Mr Chaffey said.

“I want to hear from you about the issues that are most affecting you. I’m also asking what you would like to hear raised in Federal Parliament.

“This is a simple and effective way to ensure your message gets through… and this is one of the ways I can set priorities.”

The “30 Second Survey” is online at www.jamiechaffey.com.au, or requested by ringing his office on (02) 6882 0999.