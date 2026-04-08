Gilgandra CWA recently held our first meeting, with President Jessica Reed welcoming members and visitors.

The event proved a most enjoyable beginning for 2026, with International Officer Helen Oats providing members with a wonderful Fijian dinner – a chicken dish plus fruit salad and ice-cream – for our 2026 country of study.

Guest speaker Vivienne Gozzard discussed her visit to Fiji last year, revealing Australia and Fiji have a close association in trade and investment. A fabulous table also featured Fijian artefacts.

Earlier in the year, a very well-attended Australia Day breakfast was served by Gilgandra Lions Club and Gilgandra CWA. Our branch was also nominated in the Group of the Year event category, and we congratulate Gilgandra Speedway on their very well-deserved win in this category.

There is very busy year ahead for us with many events being held at the Gilgandra CWA rooms, including catering for Macquarie Home Stay carers in Dubbo whilst their loved ones are in hospital, with an evening meal and dessert delivered. Catering for The Land Cookery Competition is another very popular event, with many fantastic CWA cooks bringing their amazing cakes and slices for the competition; the handicraft competition; meet-and-greets at the RSL Club; and council meetings.

The CWA Markets will also be held again this year, and we also offer drought relief to help pay medical bills and provide support to the community where needed.

Reports were well-received, with president Jess hoping all members have a wonderful year of friendship and support one another.

Helen joined a well-attended international conference in Dubbo at the RSL hosted by the CWA of NSW International committee. For Publicity, there was a good attendance for the Zoom meeting held recently and tips for publicity were discussed. Reports should include images, and graphics program Canva has great free designs you can use. The CWA is also receiving a great response to our Publicity Support Forum competition, with all publicity officers from branches nominated to provide a portfolio/USB to enter the competition.

In the Agricultural and Environmental Report, a fauna study found that fewer than 8000 Glossy Black Cockatoos still exist in the wild, with climate change and invasive species posing significant threats to the survival of this iconic bird, which can only eat she-oak nuts now rare due to urban and other development.

President Jess concluded we look forward to seeing what our CWA Branch can accomplish this year. I know we have the talent to make 2026 a huge success, with great teamwork and our combined skills.

The Gilgandra CWA is looking to a wonderful year of friendship and camaraderie. The meeting was an enjoyable first for 2026.