Earlier this month, MQ & Associates announced the sale of the Tottenham Hotel to first-time publicans Rob Morton and Maree Hutchings.

The sale of the freehold going concern, Tottenham’s only licensed hotel, was negotiated by director Leonard Bongiovanni.

The purchase marks an exciting new chapter for the historic country hotel and its new owners, who are enthusiastic about embracing the responsibilities of country publicans and becoming an integral part of the Tottenham community.

“The Tottenham Hotel brings together the character people love in a traditional country pub with a broad offering across food, beverage and accommodation,” Mr Bongiovanni said.

“Rob and Maree are approaching this opportunity with a real appreciation for the role a country pub plays in its community. They are excited to embrace life as publicans and become part of the fabric of Tottenham.

“Their enthusiasm extends beyond running the hotel to becoming people the town can rely on, and that is a great foundation for this next chapter,” he added.

Completed in 1931, the Tottenham Hotel is an imposing two-storey brick building occupying a prominent corner site in Umang St, with expansive wraparound verandahs and traditional country pub character.

The property combines a main bar, bistro, beer garden and 13 accommodation rooms, together with a three-bedroom manager’s residence.

Refurbishment works have retained the building’s period character, including its detailed timberwork and architectural features, while updating key operating facilities.

The sale also includes a two-court squash centre, providing additional scope for recreational use, private functions or a complementary commercial operation.