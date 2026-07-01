With women the backbone of so many country communities, the efforts of four local ladies have recently been recognised at a special award ceremony in southern NSW.

Nic Grose from Dubbo, Jo Ivey from Wellington, and Nicky Schrader and Kath Brown from Dunedoo, were among 80 outstanding regional women volunteers named in the 2025 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.

Recipients were announced at a volunteer celebration event in Albury to acknowledge the vital roles women and girls play in regional, rural and remote communities, Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said.

"The Hidden Treasures Honour Roll is a wonderful way to recognise and thank the women whose volunteering strengthens regional, rural and remote communities across NSW," Ms Moriarty said.

"Their generosity, compassion and commitment to helping others is invaluable and integral to community life. Thank you for making an extraordinary difference to so many people's lives," she added.

Nic Grose's commendation noted her impressive record in exercise physiology, community sports and leadership, making her a respected figure in both clinical rehabilitation and touch football.

"As a senior accredited exercise physiologist, Nic founded Active – On The Move Rehab in 2019.

"Recognising the need for a dedicated rehab centre in her community, she combined more than 20 years of expertise to create a welcoming, inclusive environment where people can regain mobility and confidence.

"In touch football, Nic's influence is equally significant. She represented Australia in the Women's 40s division at the 2024 Touch World Cup, securing a gold medal, and played for NSW in the Women's 35s and 40s sides."

Jo Ivey's commendation recognised her love of photography.

"Jo manages to beautifully encapsulate the true essence of community – the connectedness, the sense of belonging, the smiles, the joy, the friendships and all that exists in between," the commendation reads.

"Precious moments in time that aren't focused on the winning but the beauty of the community that Jo is so proud to be a part of. While she thinks she is hidden behind her massive lens, her warmth and genuine love for all radiates among one and all, making Jo a dearly loved and respected citizen that no one wants hidden.

"What began as a hobby taking photos of her grandchildren progressively extended to photos of friends, teammates, school teams and now multiple sporting clubs and various not-for-profit community organisations and events."

In her commendation, Kath Brown was described as a rock to so many survivors dealing with domestic violence, mental health issues or suicidal thoughts.

"As well as being a primary producer, breeder and running a farm, Kath always makes the time to support people in their time of need, whether it's having a chat over the phone, meeting face to face or opening her door for someone having a bad time, day or night.

"The number of people she has helped can't thank her enough. Kath has donated stock feed and hay to single female farmers and helped other major organisations fill truckloads of hay."

Nicky Schrader's commendation celebrated her photography business in the Central West, which has gained a following of more than 13,000 people for her exceptional work photographing weddings, newborns and families.

"She provides a Christmas photo opportunity for locals at the showground and travels from Dunedoo to Bourke to Oberon and everywhere in between.

"Her photos have been used to promote retail shops and designer clothing as well as in magazines, and she has sponsored both the senior and junior local football club in the form of team and individual photos.

"Nicky also sponsors the local Dunedoo Show Society, has done photos for Dunedoo and Coolah debutante balls and sponsored the photos for the football club's presentation night."

The Hidden Treasures Honour Roll is a NSW Government initiative coordinated by the Rural Women's Network.